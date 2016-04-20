Florence County Emergency Management offering CERT training cour - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence County Emergency Management offering CERT training course

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Florence County Emergency Management is offering a June CERT training course. (Source: Florence County Emergency Management Facebook page) Florence County Emergency Management is offering a June CERT training course. (Source: Florence County Emergency Management Facebook page)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Emergency Management will host its first Community Emergency Response Team Basic Training Course in June.

According to a press release, the CERT training will take place June 3 through June 5. The course is open to those over the age of 18 who want to learn more about protecting themselves, their families, friends and neighbors in the event of a man-made or natural disaster.

The course will be instructed by the FCEM, Florence County EMS, Howe Springs Fire Department and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. It is free to any Florence County resident, the release stated.

Those interested in signing up can register here. Space is limited.

For more information contact FCEM Public Information Officer Andrew Golden at (843) 665-7255.

