Bennettsville man arrested in connection with March shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Bennettsville man has been arrested and charged in connection with a March 31 shooting that injured one person.

According to a Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office press release, Jamal Da’von Easterling, 22, of Bennettsville, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 31, the suspect allegedly shot a victim near Robbins Street and a nearby church parking lot within the city of Bennettsville.

The victim then rode his bicycle to a nearby neighbor and EMS transported the person to the hospital in Cheraw, the release stated.

According to the MCSO, the victim was later released from the hospital.

MCSO investigators and the State Law Enforcement Division acted on a tip and arrested Easterling at a home on Union Street in Bennettsville, according to the release.

A search warrant was issued at the home, and investigators allegedly found a gun, ammo, cocaine, scales and baggies, according to MCSO Lt. Jamie Seales.

On Thursday, Easterling was also charged with possession with the intent to distribute crack, possession of a stolen pistol or a pistol with an obliterated serial number and a check fraud warrant from an unrelated incident, Seales said.

