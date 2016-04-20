Rain chances increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Shower chances will increase across the region starting Thursday.

More moisture will continue to gradually move into the area through the end of the week. We'll see the increase in moisture in the form of mostly cloudy skies through tonight. Temperatures will remain on the mild side, d ropping into the upper 50s inland

and to near 60 along the Grand Strand.



Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with an increasing risk of a few showers. The risk of pop up showers will develop in the late morning, and then continue through the afternoon. Rain chances are only 30% through the day. Temperatures

will remain mild with highs near 80 inland and in the middle 70s at the beach.



The best risk of rain arrives on Friday with showers and a few thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.



This is a fairly quick moving storm system, so most of the rain will be gone by the weekend. Only a stray shower or two will be possible near the beaches very early Saturday morning.





