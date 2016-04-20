DCSO: Two people on the run after four-hour manhunt - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DCSO: Two people on the run after four-hour manhunt

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two suspects who fled from highway patrol troopers are still on the run after a four-hour manhunt in Dillon County Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said the search began sometime after 2:30 a.m. He said South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull over a truck on Buckswamp Road near Burke Road, but the driver would not stop. After a brief chase, Arnette said two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran from troopers.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office assisted SCHP in the search along with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office bloodhound tracking team and a helicopter.

The search was called off after about four hours, without any arrest, after authorities searched from Buckswamp Road to Highway 917.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this case to call 843-774-1432.

