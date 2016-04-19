Winners declared in Tuesday's runoff election in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Winners were declared in Tuesday’s runoff election to fill seats on the Surfside Beach Town Council.

According to unofficial election results, incumbents Mark Johnson and Randal Stevens and challenger Ron Ott were the top three vote-getters in the general runoff election to fill three town council seats. They defeated incumbent Mary Beth Mabry.

Below is a breakdown of how many votes each candidate received:

Ron Ott - 368

Mark Johnson - 352

Randle Stevens - 297

Mary Beth Mabry - 265

A special election was also held Tuesday to fill a seat left vacant by the passing of Town Councilman Ralph Magliette last October. According to unofficial results, Tim Courtney's 387 votes topped Vicki Blair's 170.

Tuesday’s runoff election came two weeks after no winners were declared in the town’s general election, as none of the candidates had the majority of votes needed in the non-partisan race.

When the votes were certified on April 11, Childs had enough majority votes to defeat incumbent Doug Samples in the mayoral race.

The results from the April 19 runoff election will be certified Thursday.

