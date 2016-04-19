Five cars involved in collision on Robert Grissom Parkway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five cars involved in collision on Robert Grissom Parkway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Multiple cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night on Robert Grissom Parkway. (Source: WMBF News)
Multiple cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night on Robert Grissom Parkway. (Source: WMBF News) Multiple cars were involved in a crash Tuesday night on Robert Grissom Parkway. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Emergency responders were on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Robert Grissom Parkway near the North Myrtle Beach exit.

The crash happened at few minutes after 8:53 p.m., Tuesday, according to Myrtle Beach police on the scene.

Initially, a vehicle from one accident spun out in the road, which caused a second accident, law enforcement said. In all, five vehicles were involved.

No serious injuries were reported, and no one was taken to the hospital, according to police.

