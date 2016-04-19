Consider This: Flawed process allowing environmental groups to stall projects needs a fix

There is an attempt to take action over the very flawed process that allows environmental groups to stall road projects in South Carolina.

Senator Greg Hembree filed a bill that would require environmental groups to prove their case in order to postpone a road project. Right now, they have to file a letter and pay a filing fee to get a road project stalled.

What is in place right now isn’t working. Too many projects are put on hold causing unnecessary delays and millions of dollars in wasted money. Just here in Horry County there are two examples…31 and International Drive.

Consider This: We can’t continue to allow these illogical battles to delay or stop development in our fast growing community.

I understand that we need to protect the environment and I am thankful for the people and groups that challenge our government and hold the powerful accountable. However, we need to make sure they aren’t abusing their power or the system as well.

