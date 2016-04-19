Darlington police locate missing 14-year-old girl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington police locate missing 14-year-old girl

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Anyone with information on this missing teen is asked to call 911. (Source: Darlington Police Department) Anyone with information on this missing teen is asked to call 911. (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A spokesperson for the Darlington Police Department says they have located a missing 14-year-old girl.

Ikeria Lavarsha Woods was reported last seen on April 16 in the area of King Edwards Street in Darlington, according to the DPD. 

The police department thanks everyone for their help.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

