Robeson County teen found shot to death

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A Robeson County teen was found shot to death early Tuesday morning, according to Capt. John Edwards with the Fairmont Police Department.

The teen was found in an open lot around 1:25 a.m., by a person who was walking on Manilla Street at Red Cross, Edwards said.

He added all indications are that the murder happened in the open lot. No weapons were found at the scene.

The victim’s name and an exact cause of death are not being released at this time pending a Wednesday autopsy, Edwards said.

There is no information on a suspect, as police continue to investigate and interview possible witnesses.

Anyone who can help police in their investigation is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at (910) 628-9766 or Edwards directly at (910) 318-8888.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.