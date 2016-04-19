70s return for Wednesday with late week showers likely

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) After record breaking temperatures on Tuesday, cooler weather returns for the second half of the week.



Myrtle shattered it's old record of 82 as the afternoon temperature climbed to 88. Some areas inland hit the 90 degree mark for the first time this season.



The record warmth comes to an end tonight as a cold front quietly slips through the region with just a few clouds.



By daybreak Wednesday, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 50s across the area. A northeast wind behind the front will bring in cooler temperatures with afternoon highs in the lower 70s along the Grand Strand and mid to upper 70s inland.



Temperatures will remain in the 70s to finish up the week as the atmosphere gradually moistens up. A stray shower or two will be possible by Thursday, but better chances arrive on Friday. Showers will come to an end early Saturday as drier weather returns.





