Step back nearly two centuries this weekend during once-a-year event

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – Step back in time nearly 2 centuries this weekend. The doors to the 182 year old Trinity Episcopal Church will be open Sunday for a service held only once a year. The church built in 1834 stands in Society Hill, South Carolina along Burns Street.

Tuesday morning work was being done inside touching up the pews, organs and other facets of the church, preparing them for the service. Sarah Spruill, a member of the Trinity Church Committee, says the church was home to a congregation until 1929 and has held an annual service for more than 65 years. The annual service she says is usually attended by 30 – 60 people.

These photos taken by Society Hill Police Chief Matthew Hill show the history this building contains. Spruill says the building has never had electricity or water and still uses gas lit candles for light. The organ she says dates back to the 1870’s.

The churches graveyard is the final resting place of many notable people in South Carolina’s history, for one Gen. John McQueen who was a member of the 31st Congress of the United States in 1849. Chief Hill says the gates to the grave yard will also be unlocked for people to tour the grounds.

The service will start at 4 p.m. and will be led by Rev. Hunter Jordan of St. Matthews Church in Darlington.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.