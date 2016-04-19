Suspect hot-wired tractor, fled when confronted, authorities say

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man fled from a stolen tractor that had been hot-wired after being confronted by a witness near Marlboro County High School Monday morning, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’ Office. Officials are looking for the suspect and have released a composite sketch of him.

At about 5 a.m. Monday, a witness saw a tractor being driven by an unknown person near 15-401 and the Powerline Road area, the release states. The witness asked a few questions of the suspect, and when he could not provide answers about the tractor, the suspect fled on food. Investigators believe he was picked up by another person.

The tractor had been hot-wired and stolen from a farm company nearby on Fayetteville Ave. Extension in Bennettsville. A radio had also been stolen, but it was recovered, the release states.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the tractor that will be analyzed by SLED.

The suspect is described as an American Indian male, about 6 feet tall and about 160 pounds, last seen wearing a Carhartt jacket and dark work pants.

A SLED forensic artists met with the witness to create the composite drawing of the suspect.

The sheriff’s office believes this man may be responsible for other similar crimes in Marlboro and surrounding areas.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has information on the case is asked to call MCSO at 843-479-5605.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved