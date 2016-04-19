19-year-old facing charges from three violent crimes in 7 months - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

19-year-old facing charges from three violent crimes in 7 months

By Mandy Noell, Reporter
Dominique Andrews. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Dominique Andrews. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old arrested Monday for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime has a mounting list of charges against him, stemming from two other violent crimes he’s accused of being involved with since September.

Dominique Andrews’ latest charges stem from an incident that happened on February 28. Myrtle Beach police said they responded to the hospital on February 30 and found a man with a gunshot wound. That man said that Andrews is the person who shot him in the shoulder off 14th Avenue South. Police arrested Andrews on Monday and charged him with attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

But that wasn’t Andrews' first brush with the law.

He is currently facing another attempted murder charge for an incident WMBF News first reported back in September.

The victim in that case saw a vehicle outside his house and followed it. The people he was following, he told police, shot at him. Police say Andrews was involved, and was charged with attempted murder for that incident.

That’s not where it ends.

Andrews also has charges pending against him from Surfside Beach, stemming from an armed robbery outside River City Café.

Andrews is accused of robbing two victims at gunpoint along with three other suspects. His charges for this case are armed robbery and kidnapping.

In each case Andrews bonded out of jail.

And he made bond again on Tuesday. At his hearing in Myrtle Beach, the clerk of court in Myrtle Beach confirmed the judge issued a cash surety bonds for $35,000 for his attempted murder charge, and $5,000 for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

