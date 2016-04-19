Police arrest man wanted for stabbing man at Conway store in March

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police have arrested a suspect who was wanted for stabbing a man during a fight at a convenience store on March 11.

Lewis Treze Hickman, 21, of Loris, was arrested for second-degree assault and battery on Wednesday, April 20, according to a Conway Police news release.

Officers responded to a Conway hospital on Saturday, March 12 for a report of a subject with a stab wound. The victim said he was stabbed at about 10 p.m. Friday at a Murphy Express on Church Street during a fight. During the investigation, Hickman was identified as the suspect in the stabbing.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.