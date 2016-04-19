Conway man wanted for forging and cashing check

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for forgery after the victim reported that her checkbook was stolen, and one of the checks was forged and cashed without her knowledge.

During an investigation by Conway Police, a warrant for forgery was obtained for 32-year-old Michael Wayne Todd, according to a news release.

The investigation began on April 4, and the forgery reportedly occurred at the Anderson Brothers Bank on Church Street in Conway.

