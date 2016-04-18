2 caught on camera while burglarizing Bennettsville home, authorities say

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man and a woman from Bennettsville were arrested after they were caught on camera breaking into a Bennettsville home and stealing property, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Sosha Nicole Peters, 23, and 26-year-old William Caulder were arrested for an incident that happened on January 9, 2016.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Salem Road, where Peters and Caulder were seen on video surveillance. The release states that Peters broke into the home while Caulder stayed in the front yard as a lookout.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the victim. Peters and Caulder cooperated with investigators, the release states.

Peters is charged with first-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property, and petit larceny. Caulder is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory to a class A felony. Caulder has similar priors and is also a registered sex offender for a 2005 incident. He also had an outstanding bench warrant for failure to appear.

