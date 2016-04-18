Little Rock man chased down, arrested weeks after alleged carjacking

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 30-year-old Little Rock, SC man has been arrested for allegedly carjacking a woman in McColl in March, according to a news release from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Almonzo Vecenta Lowery has been arrested for armed robbery, carjacking and grand larceny, the release states.

On March 13, the MCSO responded to where the incident began, in McColl. Lowery asked the victim for a ride to a local store, and when they arrived, he asked for another ride outside of city limits, the release states. Once there, Lowery pulled a gun on the victim, told her to give him her money, and get out of the vehicle. The victim got out, and Lowery got in the driver’s seat and left towards Dillon.

A couple of weeks later, the victim’s car was spotted in Dillon County, the release states. A chase ensued, and Lowery was taken into custody. He is in a Dillon County jail, and will be taken to Marlboro County at the appropriate time. He has a prior record for robbery, larceny and resisting arrest, the release states.

