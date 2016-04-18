Loris man pleads guilty to DUI in December 2014 accident that ki - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Loris man pleads guilty to DUI in December 2014 accident that killed 2 brothers

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Craig Austin Livingston was arrested after the fatal crash occurred. (Horry County Sheriff's Office). Craig Austin Livingston was arrested after the fatal crash occurred. (Horry County Sheriff's Office).

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of DUI involving death ofr an accident that killed two Loris brothers days before Christmas in 2014.

Craig Austin Livingston, who was 32 years old at the time fo the accidents, pleaded guilty Monday to the two charges.

Two Loris brothers died after the deadly crash on December 22. Miles Waddell, 17, died as a result of multiple trauma caused by the accident, Coroner Darris Fowler said. He died eight days following the crash. Christopher Waddell, 26, also died in the crash on December 23, 2014.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Livingston was traveling southbound on Red Bluff Road when it crossed over the center line and struck a 2007 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • breaking

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT2018-04-17 13:21:51 GMT
    Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)Dalyn Barber (Source: MBPD)

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

    More >>

  • Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 10:52:50 GMT
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
    Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)Michael Earl Little (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:52:10 GMT
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather
    Source: WMBF First Alert WeatherSource: WMBF First Alert Weather

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>

    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly