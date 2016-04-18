Loris man pleads guilty to DUI in December 2014 accident that killed 2 brothers

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A Loris man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to two charges of DUI involving death ofr an accident that killed two Loris brothers days before Christmas in 2014.

Craig Austin Livingston, who was 32 years old at the time fo the accidents, pleaded guilty Monday to the two charges.

Two Loris brothers died after the deadly crash on December 22. Miles Waddell, 17, died as a result of multiple trauma caused by the accident, Coroner Darris Fowler said. He died eight days following the crash. Christopher Waddell, 26, also died in the crash on December 23, 2014.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Livingston was traveling southbound on Red Bluff Road when it crossed over the center line and struck a 2007 Jeep Cherokee traveling northbound.

