Springmaid Beach Resort rooms, restaurant renovated; discount offered

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Springmaid Beach Resort has completed renovations on its 452 guest rooms and the restaurant, now called the Southern Tide Bar and Grille.

The renovations come as a project that will rebrand the property the Doubletree Resort by Hilton, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront, and as part of the new offerings, a 15 percent discount is being offered on all accommodations, food, beverage, and gift shop purchases through September 30.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (April 18, 2016) – The 30-acre oceanfront Springmaid Beach Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has completed the first round of its major renovation project, just in time for the busy summer season. All 452 waterfront guest rooms and the Springmaid Pier restaurant, rechristened as the Southern Tide Bar & Grille, have been fully renovated and redesigned as part of a comprehensive transformation project that will rebrand the property as the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton, Myrtle Beach Oceanfront. As part of the new offerings, the resort has announced a special 15 percent off introductory savings on all accommodations, and food and beverage and gift shop purchases, for travel through September 30, 2016.*

Located in the resort’s Live Oak and Palmetto Towers, the redesigned guest rooms now feature 40-inch HD TVs, DoubleTree’s signature Sweet Dreams® bedding, mini-refrigerator, microwave and private balcony with outdoor seating. Outfitted with new ebony wood furnishings, the rooms are dressed in a fresh palette of ocean blues and cool grey, creating a contemporary coastal design with clean lines and practical appeal. Guests can now relax and enjoy the breathtaking, panoramic ocean views, a main selling point for all of the guest rooms.

The newly-named Southern Tide Bar & Grille on the iconic Springmaid Pier has been completely transformed with a new look and new menu. Drawing inspiration from its unique shoreline setting, the casual restaurant now features driftwood finishes, sand and surf hues and a wall of windows overlooking the historic pier and beautiful Atlantic. A long-time favorite gathering spot for a light bite or refreshing drink, the renewed restaurant also features HD TVs, foosball and shuffleboard table to pass the time. Serving a variety of ocean-caught seafood, all-beef burgers, freshly made salads and quick bar bites, Southern Tide Bar & Grille is open daily for lunch and dinner and late-night bites seasonally.

Situated on a quarter-mile stretch of serene Atlantic shoreline, the resort rests at the south end of Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard. An epicenter of activity and fun all summer long, the 1,060-foot Springmaid Pier anchors the resort to the north, and will feature weekly live entertainment (Thursday to Saturday) from mid-May until Labor Day, along with ongoing fishing tournaments and more. Other onsite activities include mini golf, corn hole, volleyball and Jack’s Surf Shack, which offers surf lessons and rentals, kayak rentals and paddleboard lessons and rentals. Adjacent to Myrtle Beach State Park, the resort’s beach is one of the area’s best for surfing, and is just minutes away from Myrtle Beach’s more than 100 golf courses. An ideal resort destination for guests of all ages, the property also features six pools, a fitness center and expansive lawns for endless enjoyment.

The renovation project, which began in September 2015, will also include an all new Main Building and waterfront focal point for the resort with guest registration, the Ocean Blue Restaurant & Lounge with waterfront outdoor seating and private dining room, lobby bar, The Market grab & go snack area, Ocean Terrace an outdoor entertainment deck and Ocean Boardroom. The central pool area will offer private cabanas and a pool bar. In addition, the resort’s 35,000 square feet of flexible event space and largest ocean-view conference center in Myrtle Beach is receiving an upgrade and will include new interiors and soft goods. All renovations are expected to be complete by the end of summer 2016.

For more information or to book a reservation, call 866-764-8501 or visit SpringmaidBeach.com.

