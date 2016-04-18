Garage catches fire on Laurel Street in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A garage fire in Florence County spread to the end of the house, however, crews were able to put out the flames quickly, according to the Florence County Fire Rescue Coordinator.

A garage on Laurel Street caught fire Monday afternoon, and crews from Windy Hill and the City of Florence responded to put out the flames, according to Coordinator Sam Brockington.

