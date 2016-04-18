Record warmth likely in some areas Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A brief bout of very warm weather will send temperatures to record levels in some areas on Tuesday.



Much milder weather will take over the Carolinas over the next 36 hours. Tonight will be milder than the last several with clear skies and temperatures d ropping into the lower and middle 50s.



Early summer-like warmth will blast in on sunny skies on Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 80s inland. Some spots will be near record highs. Across the Grand Strand, record highs will be broken as temperatures reach the lower and middle

80s. The old record in Myrtle Beach is 82. Our current forecast is 83. The record high in Florence of 92 is safe as temperatures will fall short, only reaching the upper 80s.



The very warm weather is short lived as a northeast breeze returns by Wednesday. This will knock midweek temperatures back into the 70s.



We'll hold in the 70s through the end of the week, and also turn a bit more humid. Clouds will start to thicken up to finish the week and scattered showers become likely by Friday and Saturday.





