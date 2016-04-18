Expert witness allowed to testify in Sidney Moorer trial

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Following four hours of testimony throughout Monday morning and a portion of the afternoon, Judge Markley Dennis ruled that an expert witness for the state could testify during the upcoming trial of Heather Elvis kidnapping suspect Sidney Moorer.

The decision was made during a pre-trial hearing ahead of Sidney Moorer's scheduled June trial.

Grant Fredericks, who works in forensic video analysis, testified at the hearing that he is a contract instructor at the FBI National Academy and has taught forensic video analysis in a number of countries.

During questioning by prosecuting attorney Nancy Livesay, Fredericks talked at length about reverse projection, which is the process of overlaying temporary images of a scene with historic images of a scene in order to make observations or to obtain measurements.

Headlight spread patterns were also discussed during the opening of Monday's hearing, which also came into play to identify a vehicle in question involved in this case, according to the witness.

Fredericks testified that he could not identify a truck related to the case without the use of this science. He said his opinion is the vehicle involved in the case did belong to the defendant.

The witness said he asked for about a dozen vehicles of a similar make and model in order to compare and contrast them. He said he tested more vehicles for the purpose of comparison than in any other case he's done.

A motion filed by Sidney Moorer’s attorney, Kirk Truslow, on March 25 sought to suppress Frederick's testimony, which led to Monday's pre-trial hearing.

Following Fredericks' testimony, Truslow put Bruce Koenig on the stand. The witness has done forensic and video work for the FBI.

During testimony, Koenig said he felt Fredericks did a good job with his report regarding the vehicle in question in this case. However, he said that when something is deemed to be unique, it needs to have something more than the same class and characteristic.

Sidney Moorer's case is set to go to trial in June.A trial date for Tammy Moorer has not yet been scheduled.

Although the murder charge has been dropped against both Sidney and Tammy Moorer, Sidney Moorer is still charged with kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Tammy Moorer is also still charged with kidnapping.

Heather Elvis was last seen in December 2013.

Related story:

Timeline of events in the Heather Elvis case

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.