Man arrested for assaulting man at Darlington convenience store

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Hayward Tim Goodson III. (Source: Darlington Police) Hayward Tim Goodson III. (Source: Darlington Police)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly assaulted an man at a convenience store on April 14.

Hayward Tim Goodson III, 28, was identified and arrested on Saturday, April 16 in connection with the assault, which happened at the Cruizers at 1504 S. Main Street, according to a news release from Darlington Police.

“The Darlington Police Department would like to thank the public for it's [sic] help,” the release states.

