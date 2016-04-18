ATM stolen after truck drives through front of Darlington store Monday morning

An image of the truck involved in the ATM theft. (Source: Darlington Police)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Two people drove a truck through the front of a store in Darlington early Monday morning, then stole the ATM, according to the Darlington Police Department.

At about 2:06 a.m., two subjects drove a light-colored Ford work utility truck through the front doors of the Markette on Cashua Ferry Road, states a release from the department. They then stole the ATM.

The truck appeared to have a tool box on the back, the release states.

The subjects left heading towards Pocket Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 911 or the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

