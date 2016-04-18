Rowland man charged for shooting person in Dillon Sunday morning

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Rowland man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting someone in Dillon County.

Melquan Ocean-Dennerson was arrested Sunday morning.

According to Dillon Police, a man was shot in the area of Railroad and Hampton Streets in the City of Dillon round 1:30 Sunday morning.

The victim who is also from Robeson County, NC, according to police, has since been released from the hospital.

Capt. David Lane with Dillon Police says a motive for the shooting is not known at this time.

The suspect is being held at the Dillon County Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.