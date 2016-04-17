Four-wheeler crash claims life of 12-year old boy just outside o - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Four-wheeler crash claims life of 12-year old boy just outside of Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 12-year old boy died on his way to a hospital in Florence County after a four-wheeler rolled on top of him. The accident happened in the Olanta community of Sumter County on Sunday, according to the Sumter County Coroner Harvin Bullock.

SCSO Public Information Officer Ken Bell said deputies responded to the 1100 block of Douglas Swamp Road around 3 p.m. to investigate the accident.

The young boy was being taken to McLeod Medical Center in Florence County in a personal vehicle when a Florence County EMS unit caught up with them. The boy was then taken the rest of the way to the hospital in the ambulance, but he stopped breathing and died before arriving.  

The identity of the boy has not been released yet. Bell said the boy just celebrated his 12th birthday on April 12th.

Officers continue to investigate this accident. 

WIS News in Columbia, SC, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

