840 Horry County students perform at Carolina Opry

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Fourth Annual Waves of the Future celebration took place at the Carolina Opry, where students ranging from elementary to high school sang, danced, and played instruments to raise awareness about the fine arts.

"Art is kind of a forgotten part of public schools it seems like. There's a lot of opportunities for kids to grow in the arts. There's a lot of scientific research that shows that kids who are apart of the arts perform better in school and perform better in college." said Carolina Opry General Manager, Richard Scott.

Over 840 students from 17 Horry County Schools put on over 25 performances in front of a packed Carolina Opry.

One student, Nathan Lester, is a member of his schools choir and says singing is simply something he loves to do.

"To me it's just really fun to sing and I've been singing since I was in fourth grade," Lester said. "My dad taught me how to sing too, and my dad is actually the one who inspired me to sing because every day he would sing before I went to bed."

Over the last three years, Waves of the Future has raised over $90,000 and showcased over 1,500 students. Organizers say the objective overall is to keep kids interested in performing arts, and continue to celebrate art programs in Horry County.

"Music lets you be you and express yourself in different ways." said members of the Ocean Bay Middle School Choir.

"You can just be yourself without having anybody judge you in this environment which is great."

The Rotary Club will also use money raised tonight for other initiatives, such as Project Happy Feet, water sanitation in Peru, and eradicating Polio.

