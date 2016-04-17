Man dies after Marion County shooting incident

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed one man was killed after a shooting Sunday night.

It happened near Jones Avenue and Waycross Street around 6:15 p.m.

Richardson identified the victim as Steven Howard. Howard was taken to a hospital where he later died.

His body has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy to be performed Monday.

