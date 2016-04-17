SC Highway Patrol reports accident with injuries in Georgetown C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

SC Highway Patrol reports accident with injuries in Georgetown County

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people have been airlifted after a vehicle ran off Powell Road in Georgetown County and hit a tree, shortly before noon.

The driver was ejected and the passenger was hurt as well, says officials. The two people are expected to survive their injuries.

