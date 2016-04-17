5K Scholarship Fundraiser comes to Grand Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

5K Scholarship Fundraiser comes to Grand Park

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The 5K Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at Grand Park at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in efforts to raise money for the youth recreational scholarships.

This country style course will go through the fields and around the lake at Grand Park at the Market Common, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

All proceeds will go to the Myrtle Beach Recreation Youth Scholarship fund, which will give children the opportunity to take swimming lessons and participate in other recreational activities, states Myrtle Beach Recreation’s page.

The registration deadline for a guarantee race T-Shirt is May 13.

The registration deadline for the 5K is Thursday, May 19 and tickets are $20.

Day-of registration is from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Saturday, May 21, at Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium. City residents must register at any city recreation center to receive city rates.

Click here to register or donate.

