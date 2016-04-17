Florence One students named South Carolina Junior Scholars

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee Education Center and Francis Marion University recently hosted the Regional Junior Scholars Ceremony at Francis Marion University, awarding 45 eighth graders as South Carolina Junior Scholars.

“The South Carolina Junior Scholar program is sponsored by the South Carolina Department of Education. It identifies students that demonstrated exceptionally high scholastic achievement and intellectual ability,” according to the Florence District One release. This is based on the students’ PSAT reading and writing or math scores.

Junior scholars are provided opportunities that will facilitate their intellectual growth. They will also have the opportunity to participate in activities during the school year or the summer, the release states.

The junior scholars are from: Sneed Middle School and Williams Middle School.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.