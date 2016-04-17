Grand Strand Technology Council hosting Aerospace and Technology Symposium

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Grand Strand Technology Council is hosting the Grand Strand Aerospace and Technology Symposium April 27 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the HGTC Grand Strand Campus to focus on economic development in South Carolina.

This all day event will include presentations from both national and local speakers. The speakers are: Rodney Berry from the Economic Development Office of Congressman Tom Rice, Steven Townes with the S.C. Aerospace, and AJ Ratani, President of Technology at Red Ventures, the release states.

The panelists for the Aerospace and Technology Symposium are from local companies and educational institutions. Members from the community will also serve on the panel, according to the Grand Strand Technology Council.

In addition, a tech expo will take place between the breakout sessions and keynote seminars.

Register for the symposium by clicking here.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.