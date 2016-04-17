Sonya Graves earns Renaissance National Honor

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Sonya Graves, principal at Lucy T. Davis Elementary School, has been named to the Renaissance National Honor Roll for outstanding performance in advancing students’ achievement in reading, according to the Florence School District One release.

Principle Graves earned the Renaissance National Honor by guiding effective implementation of reading practice in Accelerated Reader 360, a reading program that enables educators to monitor the comprehension and growth of K-12 students, the release states.

“Renaissance Learning provides educators with research-based data targets for reading and math practice that lead to an effective and sustainable implementation. Educators guide students to these data targets over a 25-week period. After the 25-week period they provide reports that show students met the data targets. Those who successfully led their students to achieve these targets earn National Honor Roll status and receive a certificate and celebratory items to recognize their students’ success,” according to Florence District One.

