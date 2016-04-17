Darlington County traffic safety checkpoint results - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington County traffic safety checkpoint results

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office conducted traffic safety checkpoints Friday night at multiple locations around the county.   

During the operation Darlington County Sheriff’s Office wrote multiple citations and made several arrest, according to Sheriff Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says some of the arrests and citations were:

 1 charge of driving under the influence

4 counts of driving under suspension

1 open container citation

1 recovered stolen licenses tag

 1 no proof of insurance citation

1 count no registration

4 charges of no South Carolina drivers licenses

3 counts of simple possession of marijuana

1 charge of possession of MDNA

1 count expired tag

 1 count of beginners permit violation.

