Suspect charged for stabbing man 9 times in Cheraw Friday

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – A man is in the ICU in Cheraw after being stabbed multiple times after an argument with another man who has been arrested charged with attempted murder, according to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

An argument over a vehicle led to the victim being stabbed nine times by Dennis Mitchell on Oak Street, near Henry Singleton Lane in Cheraw, just before midnight Friday, according to Captain Daniel Scott with the sheriff’s office. Scott believes the victim was stabbed nine times.

Mitchell was also stabbed during the fight, Scott said. After the initial investigation, Mitchell was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

As of Saturday afternoon, the victim was still in the ICU at a nearby hospital, and the investigation is ongoing, Scott said. 

