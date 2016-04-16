Darlington man charged for trying to set neighbor's house on fir - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Darlington man charged for trying to set neighbor's house on fire, authorities say

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Andrew Delone Brown. (Source: DCSO) Andrew Delone Brown. (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Darlington man has been arrested and charged with arson and six counts of attempted murder after trying to set his neighbor’s house on fire, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Delone Brown, 37, was arrested Friday after a brief struggle with deputies, states a news release from the sheriff’s office. He tried over a period of three weeks to set a neighbor’s house on fire, the release states.

Brown was arrested after the Darlington County Fire District responded to the neighbor’s house Friday.

Investigators were able to collect video evidence on Brown from the scene, Sheriff Wayne Byrd said. An arrest warrant was served at Brown’s residence on Friday. Brown was charged with three counts of third-degree arson in addition to the six attempted murder counts.

