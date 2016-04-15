Two arrested on drug charges at Conway public safety checkpoint

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two Conway man were arrested Thursday on drug charges by Conway police officers during a public safety checkpoint.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, Donovan Curtis Johnson, 23, and Michale Levoris Moore, 26, were both charged with trafficking heroin; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession of schedule IV narcotics; and possession of cocaine.

The checkpoint took place in the area of Racepath and Thompson streets in Conway. The suspects’ vehicle was stopped around 7 p.m., and an investigation led to the arrest of the two suspects for the alleged drug offenses.

