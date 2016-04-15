Darlington County dog found with duct tape on face, mouth going to new home

Aurora is heading to a new home after an adopter was chosen. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A dog found earlier this month in Darlington County with duct tape around its face and mouth has now found a new owner.

Leslie McElveen, president of the Darlington County Humane Society, said via email that an adopter has been chosen for Aurora.

She added that there were a number of applications for the Great Dane. The name of Aurora’s new owner was not listed.

Aurora was found walking around in the 900 block of Rogers Road in Darlington on April 4. Deputies were able to safely remove the duct tape before transferring the dog to the Darlington County Animal Shelter for treatment.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who duct taped Aurora’s mouth shut.

Anyone with information about the case should call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501.

