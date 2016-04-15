Search continues for Darlington man missing since last May - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Search continues for Darlington man missing since last May

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Moise James (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Moise James (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office continued its search for a Darlington man missing for almost a year by searching Lake Darpo Friday afternoon.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd said the lake had been drained, so law enforcement took advantage of the low water to go out and check the area again for any clues as to the whereabouts of Moise James, who is from the area.

Byrd said noting new was discovered, and the low waters of Lake Darpo gave authorities a chance to walk the lake and the shore.

James was first reported missing in May 2015. Officials said he left the 800 block of Mineral Springs in Darlington riding a dark-blue ladies bicycle.

Officials previously said they found the bicycle James was riding in the Dovesville area.

James was described as having a history of dementia.

Anyone with information as to James’ whereabouts are asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 398-4501 or (843) 398-4920.

