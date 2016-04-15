One injured in Florence restaurant explosion

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured in a pressure cooker explosion that happened Friday afternoon at Cain’s restaurant in Florence, according to Howe Springs Fire Chief Billy Dillon.

The explosion happened around 2:30 p.m., Friday after a release valve on the pressure cooker malfunctioned.

This caused too much pressure and led to the explosion, Dillon said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor head injury, according to Dillon. The individual was expected to recover.

A stove and a portion of the kitchen was also damaged, Dillon said.

