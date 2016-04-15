Attorney for Tammy Moorer asks judge to mirror motions already filed for Sidney Moorer

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The attorney for Tammy Moorer has filed motions directly with the judge which ask to mirror motions filed earlier this week on behalf of Sidney Moorer in the case of missing woman Heather Elvis.

Attorney Greg McCollum said Friday he is asking for a hearing to determine if the motions can be joined, as he believed the same motions applied to Tammy Moorer’s case.

McCollum added the state’s response to his motions objects to joining them.

The attorney believed the judge will need to consider his request before moving forward with the motions in Sidney Moorer’s case.

A motion filed on April 11 by the attorney representing Sidney Moorer sought to prohibit the introduction of certain evidence in the trial based on the ground that it is, “irrelevant, more prejudicial than prohibitive, and/or hearsay.” This evidence includes:

1. staged photographs of the Moorers posing with a firearm while on vacation;

2. statements of Tammy Moorer, in any form, including, but not limited to statements to or about Heather Elvis or the Elvis family, made by telephone, text message, email, Face Book posts, or in any form;

3. any and all communications, electronic or otherwise, between Sidney and Tammy Moorer;

4. any and all photographs obtained from the Moorers explicit in nature;

5. and other prejudicial and non-probative evidence.

Although the murder charge has been dropped against both Sidney and Tammy Moorer, Sidney Moorer is still charged with kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection with the disappearance of Heather Elvis. One motion filed on April 11 seeks to have these two charges tried separately, and another motion seeks to quash the obstruction of justice indictment entirely.

The next court date in Sidney Moorer’s trial is April 18, where all pretrial motions will be heard before juror questionnaires are sent out. Jury selection on the trial is scheduled to begin on June 20, followed by the start of the trial.

These recent motions will not be discussed at the April 18 hearing.

A trial date for Tammy Moorer has not been set.

