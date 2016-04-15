Marion teen charged in connection with second Murrells Inlet armed robbery

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – A Marion teen already in jail for the alleged armed robbery of a Murrells Inlet convenience store faces similar charges in connection with a reported armed robbery at a local Subway restaurant.

Barrett Hayes Coker, 18, is charged with one count of armed robbery in relation to the March 19 incident, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

On March 19, GCSO officers responded to the Subway restaurant at 3944 U.S. 17 Bypass after two suspects in masks reportedly entered the establishment armed with bats and tried to steal money, the release stated.

The two suspects left the restaurant in a tan four-door Sedan.

During the investigation, Coker was allegedly identified as one of the suspects, according to the release. He was served a warrant at the Georgetown County Detention Center on Friday.

Earlier this week, Coker was charged in connection with a March 29 armed robbery at a Murrells Inlet Kangaroo convenience store.

He faces charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime in that case.

