Batter up: Autism-friendly baseball game coming to CCU

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – For a child, experiencing the thrill of a baseball game can be a dream come true.

But for a child with autism, the sights, smells, and sounds can be too much to take.

The autism non-profit SOS Healthcare thinks all families in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee should be able to enjoy this all American pastime. So this Saturday, April 16, the organization is hosting a sensory-friendly baseball game at Coastal Carolina University.

“It will have a lot of billboards with stats about autism so the community can learn and it’s also going to be sensory friendly for the families so the sound will be turned down a lot.” said Jamie Sullivan of SOS.

Kids will also have a chance to get out of their seats and run around left field. The game starts at 2 p.m.

SOS, which stands for “Surviving our System,” runs 15 different programs out of two clinics in the area and offers home therapy in seven South Carolina Counties.

“We kind of have something different for everyone because everyone has different needs,” Sullivan said.

Part of the focus is on making the community more aware through its “ACE” or Autism Community Education program. Organizers hope events like the baseball game will inspire other venues to become more sensory friendly for the many families who struggle.

One out of every 68 children has autism, which higher in boys, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Those who need help can reach out to SOS or call (843) 449-0554.

