TONIGHT AT 6 P.M. - How technology can help keep teens safer on the roads

Safety features like Teen Driving mode in the 2016 Chevy Malibu could help young drivers. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether area teens are out for prom, or just a night out with friends, auto designers hope some new technology will also keep new drivers safe.

From auto-cruise control to speed limit tracking, technology is running wild in many of today's vehicles.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, 50 teen drivers died in crashes last year, while eight have died so far this year. Speeding was listed as the No. 1 contributing factor.

Safety features like teen driving mode in the 2016 Chevy Malibu could help young drivers be safer while out on the roads.

WMBF News Anchor Michael Maely put some of this new technology to the test. Tune into WMBF News at 6 p.m., for his special report on technology and teen drivers.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.