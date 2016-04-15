Fashion week underway in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fashion week underway in Florence

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Florence Fashion Week on Facebook) (Source: Florence Fashion Week on Facebook)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence Fashion Week kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Here is a quick look at the itinerary:

Thursday, April 14, 7PM, Art & Fashion Opening Reception, Florence County Museum
Friday, April 15, 6PM, Feature Designer Runway Show, Florence Little Theatre
Saturday, April 16, 11AM-5PM, Boutique Runway Show & Vendor Market, Waters Building
Sunday, April 17, 4PM, Feature Designer Runway Show & Bridal Event, Victors & Hotel Florence

Several runway shows are scheduled, and tickets are still available and can be picked up at the door.

For more information, head to the Fashion Week's website: http://www.florencefashionweek.com/

