Coast RTA offering additional bus trips to the Horry County Fair

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Coast RTA is operating a modified route from April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24 to provide more trips to the Myrtle Beach Speedway for the Horry County Fair.

The Route 7 Express in Myrtle Beach/Conway is offering additional trips both inbound and outbound; note that the regular Route 7 is not affected.

For more information on the additional trips and stops, head to: http://www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/horry-county-fair-bus-schedule/

