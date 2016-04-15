Report: Shoplifting suspect pulls knife on employee at Home Depo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Report: Shoplifting suspect pulls knife on employee at Home Depot

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Google Street View image of the Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane. (Source: Google) Google Street View image of the Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane. (Source: Google)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man caught shoplifting nearly $500 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on Oak Forest lane pulled a knife on the loss prevention employee who was holding him, according to a Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police responded to the store on Thursday, where the loss prevention employee said he had attempted to stop the shoplifting suspect outside the lumber entrance. The employee had recovered the merchandise outside the store, and had the suspect by the arm when the suspect pulled a knife threatened to cut the employee.

The employee let go of the suspect, and watched as he got into an older model Ford Ranger with the North Carolina license plate PCB8052, the report states.

The suspect had walked out of the store without paying for $477.73 worth of merchandise, including a drill, screwdriver set, ratchet set, wrench sets, and a tool bag, the report states. Security footage showed the shoplifting, and showed the employee chasing the suspect out of the lumber entrance door. It did not show the capture when the suspect pulled the knife on the employee.

