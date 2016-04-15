'Play Me, I'm Yours' piano stolen in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One of the “Play Me, I’m Yours” pianos put out on the streets of Florence for the public to play and enjoy has been stolen, according to the project’s manager.

Roger Malfatti says they put a piano out on the corner of Cherokee and S. Franklin Drive on Monday afternoon, and by mid-afternoon Thursday, it was discovered the piano was not there.

Twenty-four pianos are on display across the City of Florence through May first as part of the “Play Me, I’m Yours” project, which tours internationally to install playable, decorated pianos in public spaces.

The pianos returned this year after a successful run back in April 2015.

Find out more about the project, and see a map of the other pianos in the area here: http://streetpianos.com/florence2016/

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.