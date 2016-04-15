Fighting for First Responders - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fighting for First Responders

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
TUESDAY AT 11PM – Every day, police, fire and ambulance first responders see haunting images and traumatic scenes that stay with them forever.

“I’ve seen it happen, and I know it’s real,” says Senator Greg Hembree, SC (R), District 28.

But a bill struggling to pass in the state Senate could help save lives of first responders battling PTSD.

“These are brave men and women who did what we asked them to, and because of it – they’re not going to be the same people,” Sen. Hembree says.

Find out what local lawmakers are doing in our WMBF Investigates Special Report: Fighting for First Responders, Tuesday at 11 p.m.

    Man wanted for shooting at Waffle House turns himself in

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 9:21 AM EDT
    The man wanted for a shooting at a Waffle House in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon has turned himself in, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

  Safety checkpoint leads to drug distribution charge

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 6:52 AM EDT
    A man was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana during a safety checkpoint on April 14, according to an online posting from the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.

  FIRST ALERT: Quick warm up after chilly morning

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:52 AM EDT
    After a cold start this morning, we warm up nicely. Afternoon temperatures climb to near 70 on the beaches and lower 70s inland. A big warm up arrives Wednesday and Thursday as southerly winds push temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

