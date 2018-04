MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Today is going to be very breezy. Especially right down on the sands. Thanks to two dueling systems that have parked themselves to our north and south - we're stuck in the middle and should expect the winds to increase because of that.



A small craft advisory is in effect for our coastal waters. Waves could be as high as 5 to 8 feet.



Winds this afternoon will be sustained out of the northeast at 15 to 20 miles per hours. Winds could gust as high as 30 to 35 miles per hour this afternoon. This is going to cause very choppy waters and this is also going to cause the waters to pile up along the beaches towards high tide. High tide comes up around 3:30 - 3:45PM on Friday and this is when we could see some beach erosion occur.



It will be very minor but enough to cause a headache for anyone living in Murrells Inlet or Pawleys Island.The winds will let up as we continue overnight into the beginning of the weekend.

